BOISE - Starting May 10, Idahoans must obtain a fire safety burn permit from the Idaho Department of Lands before starting certain controlled burn activities.
The permit is free of charge and good for 10 days after it's issued, according to the Department of Lands.
They can be obtained online at burnpermits.Idaho.gov or in person at IDL offices statewide. Permits issued through the self-service website are available seven days a week, issued immediately and valid immediately.
Idaho law requires any person living outside city limits anywhere in Idaho who plans to burn anything, including crop residue burning and excluding recreational campfires, during closed fire season to obtain a fire safety burn permit.
Closed fire season begins May 10 and extends through October 20 every year.
If there are other burning restrictions in effect or additional or alternate permits required, the burn permit website will provide instructions for Idahoans on how to contact those entities.