CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are quickly learning that this year’s wildfire season is here early, as a one-to-two-acre wildfire burned through ponderosa pines on the side of Spotted Road in Cheney Monday morning.
“If this is indication of what’s to come, we’re going to have a pretty challenging fire season,” Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said.
As flames traveled up trees and smoke bellowed into the air, firefighters went into action. By 11 a.m. on Monday, most of the flames from this Cheney fire had been extinguished, as Spokane County District 3 firefighters and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources team took their axes to the ground, and sprayed water for hours.
“We had a good road right up to the heel of the fire which allowed us to get in there quick, get it knocked down,” Rohrbach said. “We did have a moderate rate of spread, with a light wind on the fire pushing it. So, if we had more challenging access or if it had taken folks longer to get on scene, I think it would be quite bigger.”
Fortunately, it wasn’t. No homes were damaged, and neighbors simply walked by the scene to ask what had happened; the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Yet, this active fire behavior is setting an alarm not even two weeks into June.
“Typically, we wouldn’t see our fire behavior pick up like that until around July or so,” Rohrbach said.
In Spokane County, fire crews recommend following the “Ready, Set, Go!” program when getting ready to take on wildfire season.
“Level One, get ready. Level Two, get set. Level Three, go,” Rohrbach said. “It's really the state of readiness leading up to evacuations, but in the event of a new start, homeowners or individuals close to the fire may not get a Level One or a Level Two, they may go straight to Level Three.”
Now is the time for you at home to begin preparing for wildfire season; have a go-bag ready full of the essentials and remember your special items that would be irreplaceable if lost in flames.
95% of wildfires across Spokane County are human caused, according to Rohrbach, so folks should remember to follow local burn bans and limit activities involving an open flame outdoors.