SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said just because we're close to the end of summer doesn't mean we can let our guard down.
"Fire season isn't over, we've got a lot of fire season left," Schaeffer said.
Weather conditions entering this weekend - a combination of wind and low relative humidity - provide the perfect breeding ground for quick spark-ups like we saw Sunday afternoon in west Spokane.
"We're just emphasizing the importance of using fire safely, and preferably not at all if you can."
Labor Day weekend is also one of the last chances to enjoy the Inland Northwest's lakes and rivers in many people's eyes.
"Always have that personal floatation device, that PFD, whistle and make sure that if you are challenging a lot of these boulders that you do have a helmet on and you're prepared for that to happen."
As for the rest of this season? Schaeffer says he doesn't know what to expect.
"I haven't been in a fire season where the meteorologists have said, 'don't worry about it, this isn't going to be a bad fire season.' Everything is day to day-to-day. When the fuels, the wind and the topography align, all you need is a spark and it really could be a significant fire."
Chief Schaeffer says to enjoy the holiday and the natural beauty our region has to offer, but do it safely and always be prepared.