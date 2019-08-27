So far, this wildfire season is much quieter than in past years. We haven't seen the large wildfires we typically see by now, and we've seen only a couple smoky days all summer long. However, fire officials are warning the public against getting complacent about fire safety, as we still have weeks left of fire season.
In fact, some of our most destructive fires ignited late in the season - like 1991's Firestorm.
On October 16, 1991, Spokane hadn't seen rain in 42 days. The wind began to pick up, exceeding 50 miles per hour. Chaos quickly broke out.
More than 80 fires broke out that day, killing two people, destroying 112 homes and burning more than 50,000 acres.
"It looked like an atomic bomb hit here, and I didn't have nothing left," one man remembers.
"I guess I don't think I've ever been so frightened because several times I really started wondering when I was going to get out of it," said another woman who struggled to make it out of the flames.
"I don't know, I just wish I would've saved more, gotten their blankets, and their stuffed animals, and pictures," a woman said of losing her home.
It devastated the Inland Northwest, and took less than a day to do it. It all took place in mid-October, serving as a grim reminder that fire season is far from over.
"We want people to still be vigilant, we do get large fires around labor day weekend until we get that fall rain," DNR's Guy Gifford said, clarifying that it usually takes significant rain, lasting for a couple days, to end fire season.
As we see temperatures rise above average heading into Labor Day weekend, and with no significant rain in the forecast, fire danger remains high in Spokane.
Fire officials are urging the public to keep fire safety in mind for the three-day weekend, especially if they're heading out to camp or hike.
"[We're asking that they] know the rules before they go, can they take their vehicles off the road, can they have a campfire," Gifford said.
Speaking of campfires, much of Washington is still under a burn restriction, meaning wood campfires are not allowed.
Rogers urges you to keep fire safety in mind for the rest of the season, whether it seems slow or not.