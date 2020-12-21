Crews were on scene of a house fire that sent flames shooting into the sky near State Route 195.
At one point the southbound lanes were fully blocked because of that fire, burning just south of Spokane.
The damage by the fire was significant, and the KHQ reporter on scene said it was burned to the ground.
One person was inside the home when it caught fire, and that person was able to escape.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it comes in.
