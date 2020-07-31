Update, July 31, 3:20 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The siding of an apartment complex and a fire truck were both damaged after a fire broke out on Spokane's South Hill.
Crews initially responded on Friday, July 31, for a report of a small fire in the area of the 4400 South Regal Street. By the time they arrived, the wind had picked up and spread the fire toward shops and apartments in the area.
The siding of a senior apartment complex was damaged by the flames. The complex was temporarily evacuated.
A fire truck that had been positioned between the fire and the complex was also reportedly damaged.
One firefighter had to jump off the back of the fire truck after the heat became too intense.
Early rains reportedly created a large amount of burnable area.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire near the South Hill Target.
The fire broke out near 4400 South Regal Street on Friday, July 31.
Crews are asking that people please avoid the area.
Information on the size or cause of the fire was not immediately available.
