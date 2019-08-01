A fire weather watch is set to begin at 11pm tonight until 11am Friday morning. This stretches from the Palouse, to the Canadian border and over into Central Washington. Tonight into tomorrow low pressure is heading into the region bringing with it breezy conditions and gusty winds. To top it off we are watching for the chance for isolated lightning combined with little to no rainfall. That cloud to ground lightning and dry fire fuels could ignite new fires overnight. Of course, the breezy conditions would give the fires the opportunity to spread rapidly.
For today expect plenty of sunshine as well as dry and hot conditions. In Spokane we are looking to top out in the low 90's.
The fire weather watch continues into tomorrow morning when thunderstorm activity could still be possible. As we head later into the day anticipate sunny skies and a breeze. Temperatures again will try to hit 90°. Tomorrow night is looking mostly clear.
The weekend will be great if you are looking to hit the lake! Saturday and Sunday look dry, sunny and hot. Drink plenty of water and don't forget to re-apply the sunscreen.