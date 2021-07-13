WeatherStory1.png

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the majority of eastern and central Washington. 

The Fire Weather Watch begins on Wednesday and lasts through Thursday due to very dry and breezy to windy conditions.

West to southwest winds will reach 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. 

Relative humidity will be as low as 10%.

"New fires could spread rapidly," the National Weather Service wrote.

