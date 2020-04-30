OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Many people have reported spotting a fireball in the sky above parts of Washington on Thursday.
According to the American Meteor Society, reports came in of a fireball came in from Twisp, Moses Lake, Omak and Richland.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office also received several reports of a loud explosion or sonic boom-type noise being heard or felt across the county.
Several people in the Methow Valley reported seeing a green ball with a fire tale, possibly a meteor, flying over Twisp, according to the Sheriff's Office.
