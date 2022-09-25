SALMON, Idaho - Firefighter Gerardo Rincon, who was a crew boss battling the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho, died after a medical emergency on the morning of Sept. 20, according to U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Forest Supervisor Charles Mark.
Rincon served as a wildland firefighter since 1994. During his career, he was a Type 2 firefighter, engine captain and crew boss. According to Mark, he was highly recognized for his performance by his employers and crew members enjoyed working for him during many fire assignments.
The USFS worked with the incident management team and the Wildland Firefighter Foundation to return Rincon to his home in Oregon on Sept. 24.