Cordon of honor for Gerardo Rincon
U.S. Forest Service

SALMON, Idaho - Firefighter Gerardo Rincon, who was a crew boss battling the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho, died after a medical emergency on the morning of Sept. 20, according to U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Forest Supervisor Charles Mark.

Rincon served as a wildland firefighter since 1994. During his career, he was a Type 2 firefighter, engine captain and crew boss. According to Mark, he was highly recognized for his performance by his employers and crew members enjoyed working for him during many fire assignments.

The USFS worked with the incident management team and the Wildland Firefighter Foundation to return Rincon to his home in Oregon on Sept. 24. 

There was a procession from the Jones and Casey Funeral Home though downtown Salmon and to the Lemhi County Airport. You can see video taken of the cordon of honor here
 
According to Mark, a viewing will take place on Sept. 28 at the Farnstrom’s Mortuary in Independence, Oregon from 5-8 p.m.
 
A funeral mass will occur on September 29th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church followed by a burial at Hilltop Cemetery.

