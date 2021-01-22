Firefighter rescues puppy from lake in Colorado, similar to Bozeman UPS driver in 2019

COLORADO - An adventurous puppy in Colorado is getting a second chance, all thanks to firefighters. The dog fell into an icy lake in Colorado after it ran across a frozen pond and broke through the ice.
People on shore called 911 for help and rescue crews moved in fast to help. Firefighters say the puppy is doing fine and is recovering at home.
Now, you might remember when a similar situation happened in Bozeman in 2019, when a UPS driver saved a dog from a frozen pond went viral.
Sadie the dog was rescued by Ryan Arens, who told us in 2019 that he received comments from as far away as the Ukraine, thanking him for his swift, kind action.
"I just hope that I can influence people to acts of - random acts of kindness," Arens said in 2019. "And you know, I didn't do it for fame or fortune or accolades or anything. I did it because I would hope somebody would do that for my dog if my dog was in that situation."
