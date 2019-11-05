ST. MARIES, Idaho - The St. Maries Fire Protect District says a firefighter is recovering after experiencing cardiac arrest while fighting a fire Monday morning.
Crews responded to the area of 1st St. and Todd Ave. in St. Maries Monday around 11:19 a.m. for a structure fire involving heavy smoke. Upon arrival, firefighters began an aggressive attack to suppress and extinguish the fire.
SMFPD says while fighting the fire, Lt. Phil Diffenbaugh suffered a cardiac event which immediately put him into cardiac arrest. His partner quickly began life-saving measures and notified command, requesting an ambulance to the scene.
"Crews were able to obtain a return of spontaneous circulation on scene prior to transport, however he went into cardiac arrest again while in transport to Benewah Community Hospital," a release said. "Emergency room staff was able to regain a pulse and he was flown to Kootenai Medical Center where he underwent additional medical treatment."
Crews say the fire was contained to the attached garage, while the remainder of the home sustained moderate smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
"I would like to thank everyone for your support of Lt. Diffenbaugh and his family as well as our firefighters," Fire Chief Larry Naccarato said in the release. "A special thank you to all those involved with the incident and the care of our firefighter. As we receive more information on both the fire and Lt. Diffenbaugh's condition we will continue to release any updates."
SMFPD says Lt. Diffenbaugh is an eight-year veteran with the district.
