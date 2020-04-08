Update, April 8, 5:40 pm:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A firefighter is being evaluated after sustaining a leg injury while battling a house fire.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, the fire, which broke out in the 15300 block of E 9th Lane, is now out. Crews are continuing to work to extinguish any hot spots.
The fire started on the exterior back deck before spreading to the home, according to the Fire Department. Two adults and two kids were home at the time of the fire. Everyone was able to get out safely and the family has been contacted by the Red Cross for assistance.
The injured firefighter is being evaluated at Valley Hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire on 9th Lane.
According to Spokane County Fire District 8, multiple crews are currently battling the working fire.
People are being asked to avoid the area in the 16000 block of 9th Lane.
