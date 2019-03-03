SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman and a firefighter had to be treated for minor injuries after a house fire Saturday night.
At about 7:00 p.m., crews responded to the 4000 block of N Pittsburg St. after reports of heavy black smoke coming from a home, according to the Spokane Fire Department.
Crews found heavy smoke coming from the front door and significant fire throughout the first floor of the home.
According to the Fire Department, the exceptionally cold weather created difficult conditions for firefighters and contributed to several issues with frozen breathing apparatus.
Crews were able to contain the fire and worked throughout the night to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.
A firefighter suffered some minor burns while fighting the fire and a female occupant of the home was transported for smoke inhalation. The woman was then detained for investigation of her involvement in causing the fire.
The fire caused severe damage throughout the structure.