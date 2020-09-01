Firefighter working the Palmer Fire learns his entire family died in Benton City house fire

BENTON CITY, Wash - A firefighter who was helping save homes from the Palmer Fire in Okanogan County learned devastating news on August 27: his wife and three children were killed in a house fire nearly 400 miles south of where he was.
There is now a Go Fund Me to help Raul Garcia pay for the funeral costs for his wife, Marcaria Martinez and his three children, Luz, Luis and Michelle.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the family's newly bought mobile home went up in flames at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park in Benton City on August 27th. As crews worked to get the fire out, they found the bodies.
The cause of the fire is still be investigated, although a preliminary cause appears to be an electrical issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.