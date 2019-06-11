Police Lights Two

DEER PARK - Spokane County Fire District Four says a man fell off a roof and died today while he was working on the construction of a house. 

Firefighters say the man was 70 years old and fell about 10 feet. 

Coworkers initiated CPR while an ambulance, firefighters and a life flight were called in to help. 

When EMT arrived, they took over life saving efforts. 

The man died on the scene; right now it is unclear if his death was a result from the fall. 

The medical examiner will release the name of the man, along with the cause of death, once next-of-kin is notified and an autopsy is performed. 

