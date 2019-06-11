DEER PARK - Spokane County Fire District Four says a man fell off a roof and died today while he was working on the construction of a house.
Firefighters say the man was 70 years old and fell about 10 feet.
Coworkers initiated CPR while an ambulance, firefighters and a life flight were called in to help.
When EMT arrived, they took over life saving efforts.
The man died on the scene; right now it is unclear if his death was a result from the fall.
The medical examiner will release the name of the man, along with the cause of death, once next-of-kin is notified and an autopsy is performed.