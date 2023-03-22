SPOKANE, WA - Firefighters are battling a house fire near Upriver and Argonne in Spokane.
The fire started just before 6am. At least 10 fire trucks from Spokane Fire District 9 are on-scene along with Spokane Sheriff's deputies and an ambulance.
Fire fighters tell Non Stop Local The fire started in an attic. No one was hurt.
Investigators are on scene trying to determine how the fire started.
Columbia drive is currently closed. Firefighters say it could be several hours before it is reopened to traffic.