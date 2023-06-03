SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters from multiple agencies fighting a vegetation fire west of downtown Spokane.
Smoke is visible from the Washington State Department of Transportation camera near Finch Arboretum looking east.
No fire crews or traffic control were visible from the traffic camera as of 3:45 p.m.
According to a Tweet from Spokane County Fire District 8 firefighters, Department of Natural Resources, SCFD 8, Spokane County Fire District 10 and the Spokane Fire Department are at the scene.
This is a developing story. This page will be updated.