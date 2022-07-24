SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department (SFD) spent a few hours fighting a second alarm house fire on west 5th Ave. Sunday afternoon, just as the temperatures outside began to climb.
According to Julie Oberg, Spokane Fire Deputy Chief of Operations, SFD units dispatched to the scene at 12:45 p.m. after a report from a neighbor was made of smoke and possible fire.
Arriving units noted a heavy column of fire from the basement and first floor of a single-family home. Two occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to evacuate safely with no injuries.
The working fire raised a second alarm, as difficult access points and heat made for dangerous conditions for crew. During the response, part of the roof collapsed. A small brush fire sparked in the area, as well, stopping BNSF traffic briefly as the brush fire encroached on the tracks.
Crews were able to extinguish the brush fire quickly, and BNSF has resumed operations.
Two fire fighters overheated in the response and were treated at the scene. Oberg reports they are okay.
While most of the fire is out at this time, crews remain to monitor hotspots and will be rotating crews for the remainder of the afternoon and evening to ensure it doesn't reignite.
Investigation is ongoing, and the cause is undetermined. However, Oberg stated there were no working smoke detectors in the. One occupant was asleep with a bedroom door closed when the fire began, which helped them avoid any smoke inhalation and aided their evacuation, however SFD stresses how imperative it is to have a working smoke detector and alarm on every floor of the home. It could save a life.
Oberg states a $250,000 loss to the house, but Red Cross is not needed at this time.
Investigations are on-going, and more information will be released when available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!
Last updated: July 24 at 3:30 p.m.
