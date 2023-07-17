RITZVILLE, Wash. — Firefighters overcame hot and windy conditions to get a pair of brush fires under control on Monday in Ritzville.
While neither fire forced any evacuation orders, the second, much larger fire burned about 250 acres and destroy a few abandoned buildings near I-90, according to Adams County Fire District 1 Chief Scott Kembel.
The larger fire started in a farmer's field along I-90 near milepost 220. It jumped the freeway and forced firefighters to close the road briefly.
The fire made its way towards the airport, where it eventually started running out of fuel, allowing firefighters to get a handle on it.
In addition to ACSO, Lind, Odessa and Ritzville firefighters all responded.
Kembel said nobody was injured, and the community offered support for the all-volunteer fire department.
"Everybody came home safe," Kebmel said. "A lot of the community helped with sandwiches and Gatorade."
Kembel also said firefighters were "lucky" it wasn't worse, especially given the conditions that favored rapid fire growth.
"It's dry and the wind's our biggest enemy on these grass fires because it's hard to catch and they really go fast," Kembel said.
Updated
The left lanes of I-90 in both directions have reopened in Ritzville as crews continue to battle a fire that began Monday afternoon.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, crews are battling multiple fires, including a house fire, all of which began on Monday.
On the 700 block of North Dewald, firefighters are tackling a structure fire. Crews are also responding to brush fires near the intersection of Heinemann and Thiel, by I-90 westbound at milepost 210 and near I-90 eastbound at milepost 220.
Crews from Ritzville fire, Lind fire and Benge fire are all working to put out the several fires.
Latest Update: July 17 at 3:50 p.m.
A brush fire has broken out today in Ritzville. Due to limited visibility from smoke, I-90 is now closed in both directions between MP 218 and 220, Thiel Road to Ritzville.
Use alternative routes if possible.