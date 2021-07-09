DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - On Thursday, pop up lightning prompted calls to dispatch about a fire near Coulee Meadows.
A large fire was located in Douglas County near Whitehall Road.
According to officials, gusty winds from the storm created blackout conditions from blowing dust in locations and caused the fire to spread in many directions.
Firefighters worked together with a farmer and his disc to contain the fire at an estimated 150 acres. The fire was turned over to Coulee City and a BLM Oregon and Washington task force.