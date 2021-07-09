Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105. * WHERE...In Washington, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Spokane Area, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains and Washington Palouse ZONEs. In Idaho, Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties and Lewiston Area ZONEs. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&