Biking close to 100 miles a day is no easy feat.
Throw in some uphill climbs and your ride just got even more intense.
For the next few weeks, firefighters will trade in their turnouts for bike jerseys and shorts as they will ride towards Colorado Springs.
"He put out a call to help with this R.I.S.E. program," Tom Sowards said.
Soward, a Navy veteran and firefighter with the Renton Regional Fire Authority, this ride means much more.
"The chance for me to come home and have a dream job, raise a family, but some of these guys, they won't," he said.
Soward is talking about the thousands of wounded veterans in the United States that have a tough time adjusting back to civilian life.
The 1,600 mile bike trek from Bellevue to Colorado Springs helps raise money for the "R.I.S.E. Program."
The program, started by actor Gary Sinise, helps build adapted homes for injured veterans.
Sowards says 100 percent of the proceeds raised along the ride goes right back into the program.
"It's about giving back and trying to make their lives as independent as we can," Soward said.
The cyclists left Airway Heights Sunday morning are making their way towards Wallace. From there, they will head to Montana the next day.
The group, which consists of firefighters from the Pacific Northwest, California, and even Texas, chose Colorado Springs because of the Fallen Firefighters Memorial on September 21st, 2019.
Their goal is to make it to the ceremony in time.