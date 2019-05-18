SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters put out three building fires in Spokane Valley during an 8-hour period Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Spokane Valley firefighters first responded to the 17400 block of E 5th Avenue for a house fire at 11:38 pm.
At 1:18 am, they responded to the 16100 block of E. Wabash Avenue for a house fire with reports of people possibly trapped.
Then, at 6:56 am, they responded to the 2600 block of N Woodruff Road where a fire alarm/sprinkler flow activation occurred at a business. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the backroom of a commercial building.
In addition to the three house fires, Spokane Valley firefighters also responded to about 60 other 911 calls within 24 hours including medical emergencies, trauma emergencies and car accidents.
All of the fires are currently under investigation.