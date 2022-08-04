CHENEY, Wash. - The wildire near Williams Lake continues to burn Thursday morning and fire crews from all over Washington have answered the call for help.

Firefighters arrived overnight from Gig Harbor, Snohomish, Shoreline and Issaquah, just to name a few. 

Crews have a full arsenal of firefighting vehicles and equipment in use. Air support is dropping retardant while dozer crews and water tenders assist from the ground. 

At last update, the fire was burning over 3,200 acres and evacuation orders were still in place. 

Cheney High School is acting as a shelter for evacuees. Assistance will include food, cots and other necessities.

Here's what to bring if you're forced to leave home:

  1. Prescription and emergency medication
  2. Extra clothing, pillows
  3. Blankets
  4. Hygiene supplies,
  5. Important documents
  6. Other comfort items

