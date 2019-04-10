SPOKANE, Wash. - A hazmat investigation is underway after suspicious envelopes were discovered at the Spokane County Courthouse.
A manila envelope was found, which contained three smaller envelopes. One of those envelopes contained pills and an unknown substance.
Firefighters said the people who opened the envelopes did not feel an ill effects, but are being checked out.
The investigation is continuing as the scene is examined. The building has not been evacuated.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.