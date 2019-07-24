EPHRATA, Wash. - Firefighters are working to determine if lightning was the cause of a fire that broke out at an Ephrata storage building.
According to Grant County Fire District 13, firefighters spent about three hours working to extinguish the fire in a large storage building at Barry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. They returned again Wednesday morning to work on a hot spot.
The Ephrata Fire Department is now working with the National Weather Service to determine if lightning may have been the cause. The fire remains under investigation.