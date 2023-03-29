MICA, Wash. – A fire on Mica Peak in Spokane County was contained after burning about a quarter of an acre Wednesday afternoon, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Firefighters with DNR and the Spokane County Fire District 8 mopped up the fire, and crews will continue checking in on the area over the next few days.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
You may have noticed smoke throughout the region. DNR said there may be some smoke impacts from the Mica Peak fire, but that smoke is also likely the result of a number of prescribed burns.