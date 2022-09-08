Firefighters knock down house fire in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire crews responded to a call for a house fire early Thursday morning in north Spokane near north Walnut Street and west Rowan Avenue.
Firefighters were dispatched to the house fire around 2:40 a.m., with several units responding. According to the battalion chief on scene, when fire crews arrived they found the front of the house engulfed in flames. Two people were inside the home but made it out safely before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported for either of the residents, nor any firefighters.
The fire is was extinguished, and the damage is mostly concentrated to the front of the house. However, there is smoke damage throughout. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
