SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Firefighters with the Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD 3) mopped up a house fire southwest of Spokane Thursday evening.
The fire began as a chimney fire at about 4:30 p.m. and began to spread to the attic. Spokane Fire Department and SCFD 10 firefighters joined the efforts to suppress the fire.
All crews were eventually removed from the building to take a "defensive strategy," meaning they prioritized preventing the fire from spreading.
After a few hours, crews moved on to overhaul, breaking down walls and ceilings to make sure the fire is completely out.
SCFD 3 said the family that lived in the house has been put in touch with the Red Cross.