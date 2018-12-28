Firefighters are mourning the loss of a retired Spokane Valley Fire Captain.
Spokane Valley Firefighters said in a Facebook post that retired Captain Tim Cruger passed away on Christmas Eve from a firefighting-related cancer.
Cruger began his career with the Spokane Valley Fire Department in June of 1986 and served as a Firefighter, Lieutenant and Captain for over 29 years. He had retired in April of 2015 after having developed kidney cancer.
SVFD says Tim was a second-generation firefighter and worked most of his career at Station 7 on Evergreen Rd. Tim's father, Captain Melvin Cruger, retired from the Spokane Fire Department in 1981 and also recently passed away this month.
An official says due to the high incidence of certain specific cancers in firefighters from exposure to toxic smoke, along with his diagnosis just after retirement, Tim Cruger's death has been deemed a line-of-duty death in accordance with state occupational disease laws. Cruger's kidney cancer had metastasized to his colon, lungs and brain.
Memorial services will be planned for Cruger in February.