Firefighters on the scene of structure, wildland fire in Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that began in a Cheney shed Friday morning.

Firefighters told KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson that the fire spread to a trailer and a second shed as well as some of the landscape off State Route 904 near S. Ritchey Road.

Two people were home at the time the fire broke out, but no injuries have been reported.

The fire is controlled for now and the Department of Natural Resources also responded to take care of the forested area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.