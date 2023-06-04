HAYDEN, Idaho — Firefighters from multiple departments across Kootenai County put out a second alarm house fire near Hayden View Estates Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the scene just before noon, and immediately sought to determine if anyone was still inside. After the property owner told them the house was empty, firefighters got to work fighting the fire.
"We just want to make sure we're not called out to a fire that didn't need to happen. we don't know what the fire season's going to look like, but we all know it's hot already, and things are starting to dry out, so we want people to definitely be safe."
Crews remained on scene all afternoon putting out hotspots to ensure the fire didn't spark up again.