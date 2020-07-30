SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a house fire early Thursday morning in West Central Spokane.
One woman was home at the time of the fire in the area of Indiana ave. and Cannon St., saying the fire started in the back of her yard before flames extended to her attic.
Spokane Fire Department Fire station 3 received the call before 4 a.m. and were able to respond quickly being only a few blocks away.
Crews say the back of the house got the worse of the damage, but they were able to protect most of the woman's furnishings inside. The smoke damage didn't escalate too much inside due to the fact firefighters extinguished the fire so quickly.
KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson spoke with the woman's parents, who said she is eight months pregnant and were glad she was able to get out.
There were no injuries reported and the fire remains under investigation.
