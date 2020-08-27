SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews were able to quickly contain a brush fire that broke out in North Spokane Wednesday.
According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), firefighters were called to the 100 block of West Gray Court for a report of a possible brush fire at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26.
Initial reports stated that a grass and brush fire was approaching a multi-family structure. SFD units arrived and reported the fire was roughly one acre in size and was burning in grass, brush and trees. The fire had broken out in a section of "wildland-urban interface" between a large apartment complex and multiple single family residences.
The fire was quickly brought under control within 10 minutes and the affected apartment complex was checked for fire and smoke extension to ensure all occupants were safe.
The fire did not extend to any structures and the cause remains under investigation by the Spokane Fire Special Investigation Unit. There were no injuries reported to firefighters or civilians.
