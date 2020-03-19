SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters were able to prevent a fire in a south Valley backyard from spreading to a home early Thursday morning.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, crews responded to the 13000 block of E. 29th Ave. with the homeowners reporting a large fire in their backyard getting close to their home.
Arriving crews and engines worked together and began a quick attack on the fire, knocking it down in less than 10 minutes.
The fire damage was primarily to a "grill shack," outdoor patio and surrounding trees. There were no reported injuries to the occupants or animals in the home, and no firefighters were injured.
The home sustained no fire damage, and the family will still be able to continue occupying it.
SVFD says the homeowners were alerted to the fire after their son heard a loud noise in the backyard and woke up his parents. The family had attempted to use a barbeque in the area of the fire earlier Wednesday evening, but it wouldn't start.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
"The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents to always have their barbeque at least 10 feet away from their home," SVFD said. "The barbeque near the origin of the fire had recently been moved away from directly next to the home’s attached garage, and would have resulted in a large amount of damage to the home if it ignited."
