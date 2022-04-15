CHATTAROY, Wash. - Two firefighters with Fire District 4 have been released from the hospital with minor injuries.
“Firefighters are people just like everyone going up and down these highways in Spokane every day and you know things can happen at any point to anybody,” said Jared Harms, Fire District 4 Deputy Chief. “And you know there is a little bit of elevated danger when you're driving a 30,000lb piece of machinery up the road.”
This, after they were on their way to an accident at around 5:00 a.m. when the engine lost control and rolled onto its side.
“Engine 49 was heading northbound when they lost control of the apparatus and ended up in the shoulder of the southbound lane of traffic and rolled on their side,” Harms said.
Engine 49 is out of service but District 4 has already replaced it with another engine.
“A reserve engine was put in service almost right away as soon as we were able to get everybody cleared off the highway,” Harms said. “We had station 49 back in service with a fire engine that matched all the same capabilities and qualities of engine 49.”
Harms adds that District 4 is cooperating with Washington State Patrol to find out exactly what caused the accident, so as to help avoid similar accidents in the future.