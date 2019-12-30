As temperatures start to dip, and people start warming up their homes, fire fighters want to remind everyone about the dangers of, what they call, "the invisible killer,” carbon monoxide.
There are many things around your house that can cause CO poisoning this time of year, like heating up your home, or cooking dinner.
CO poisoning can happen quickly, or over a long period of time. It's an odorless, colorless gas that's created when fuels like wood, propane, or gasoline aren’t burning completely.
Fire fighters are urging you to test your alarm at least once every six months, and know the different beeping sounds coming from your alarm. For example, if your alarm chirps once every minute, that only means it's time to replace the batteries. If it's beeping much quicker than that, even after you replace the batteries, then you need to call the fire department.
To avoid CO buildup, fire fighters say to warm-up your car outside of the garage, and make sure your fireplace or furnace don't have anything blocking the vents.
Symptoms of CO poisoning can feel like the flu or food poisoning, but high levels of CO can be deadly within minutes. Today, be sure to check and make sure your CO alarms are working.
