SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire District 8 reported today they responded their first brushfire of the year.
According to the tweet, firefighters responded to a call at around 4 p.m. about a brushfire.
Crews arrived and were able to quickly contain and extinguish the 1/2 acre fire with no losses.
First Brush Fire of 2022!Today at 404pm @SCFD8 firefighters responded to a 1/2 acre brush fire. The fire was contained rapidly w/o any losses pic.twitter.com/JxDDE2s37l— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) March 13, 2022
This is a strong reminder that fire season is fast approaching, and people should be extra diligent with any burns or firepits.
Likewise, it is prudent to report any signs of fire if you're unsure of the origins. A quick response from firefighters can make all the difference in whether the blaze can be easily contained.