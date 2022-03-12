First brushfire 2022

Courtesy of Spokane Co. FD8

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire District 8 reported today they responded their first brushfire of the year. 

According to the tweet, firefighters responded to a call at around 4 p.m. about a brushfire. 

Crews arrived and were able to quickly contain and extinguish the 1/2 acre fire with no losses.

This is a strong reminder that fire season is fast approaching, and people should be extra diligent with any burns or firepits.

Likewise, it is prudent to report any signs of fire if you're unsure of the origins. A quick response from firefighters can make all the difference in whether the blaze can be easily contained.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!