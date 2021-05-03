BOZEMAN, Mont. - A curious dog is recovering from getting their head stuck inside a tire.
The Bozeman Fire Department said a pet owner brought their dog to the fire station to get help.
Bozeman Firefighters were able to cut the steel away from the dog's neck getting them out safely.
"It’s a point of appreciation for us when a local property owner isn’t sure what to do and know there’s always one place that’s willing to do their best to improve someone’s day," Bozeman Fire wrote on Facebook. "That’s where Bozeman Fire happily comes in."