SPOKANE, Wash. — A barn fire on the corner of Pittsburgh and Farwell in North Spokane left one structure destroyed, according to Spokane County Fire District 9 and the Spokane Fire Department.
When crews arrived to the scene this morning at around 11 a.m., they found the two-story barn completely engulfed in flames. Upon realizing that the structure wasn't going to last, the crews' first priority was to ensure the flames didn't spread.
Luckily, the fire was maintained and tamped down quickly.
No one lived in the barn nor was injured by the flames, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.