SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department responded to reports of a possible structure fire just after 10 p.m. Saturday, March 12 on the 2400 block of N. Hamilton St.
Minutes after the call came through, units from the Logan neighborhood fire station arrived and reported light smoke come from an apartment building. A fire was discovered the bedroom of a second floor unit. Additional units were quickly dispatched to the scene.
Firefighters forced entry to search for trapped occupants and locate the bulk of the blaze for attack. They were able to confine the fire to one room and extinguish it before it could spread to other areas of the building within 15 minutes of crews arriving.
SFD reports there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. SFD Fire Special Investigation Unit is looking into the origin and cause of the incident.
The fire department warns residents, "When using candles, place them in sturdy, safe candle holders that will not burn or tip over. Keep candles out of the reach of children and pets. Do not move or touch a candle while the flame is burning or when the wax is melted. Keep candles at least 12 inches from materials that can burn, and never leave a candle unattended. Consider using battery-operated flameless candles, which can look, smell, and feel like real candles."