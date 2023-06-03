COLBERT, Wash. — The Department of Natural Resources is fighting a fire in Colbert that has burned about three acres of timber. As of 11:45 a.m., no homes were threatened.
The fire, dubbed the Midway Fire, was reported Saturday morning near Midway Road.
In addition to local units, some DNR resources are on scene and others are on their way, according to a DNR spokesperson. A helicopter is among the units on their way to assist with the firefighting efforts.
Fire district four tells me— it’s looking like about 3 acres now.— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) June 3, 2023
Their hope is to have it contained within the next few hours.@KHQLocalNews https://t.co/xMVygTWgIL pic.twitter.com/aplp9yWW7x
Spokane County Fire District 4 crews on scene said the fire is not yet under control but should be within a few hours. NonStop Local's Bradley Warren noted from the scene that, from a distance, the smoke made the fire appear larger than it actually was.
The fire is not currently threatening any homes or structures, but it is burning near a few roads. The DNR spokesperson said they have not heard any requests for traffic control yet, but that could change depending on the fire behavior.