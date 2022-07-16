NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A brushfire off of North Idaho Rd. and Trent Ave. near Newman Lake was reported on Saturday, July 16, at around 5:30 p.m. Smoke could be seen rising from a hayfield in the area.
Spokane County Fire District 13 and nearby personnel responded to the fire, and were able to wrangle it under control.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released, nor have the details of the response. KHQ will update when more information is shared.
In the meantime, remember fire season is underway! If you see smoke, be sure to report it, follow fire safety guidelines, and be aware of burn restrictions in place at this time!
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!