CHENEY, Wash. -
Cheney Firefighters say a downtown motel that caught fire early Tuesday morning is one of the worst fires the city has ever seen.
The fire started around 12:30 A.M. at 1502 1st Street. Freighters say fuel spilled and caught fire in one of the units. The flames then spread to the entire building.
Firefighters say when they arrived flames and smoke were shooting out of the windows.
5 agencies about about 26 units came to help fight the fire. Crews say the flames spread to the attic, which was made it difficult to fight because the building had a metal roof.
The fire did not spread to any other buildings.
Everyone inside was able to make it out without being injured. The Red Cross has been called in to help those people find a place to stay.
Streets in the surrounding area are closed. Use caution if traveling in that area.