SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) saved a northwest Spokane home from a garage fire early Saturday morning.
According to a release from SFD, crews were dispatched to the home shortly before 5 a.m. Crews arrived within four minutes of receiving the call to find to find the garage was on fire.
Firefighters quickly entered the garage and attacked the fire, preventing it from spreading towards the living areas of the home.
At the same time, crews searched the home, and others ventilated the attic to remove dangerous pollutants.
Crews knocked the fire down within 10 minutes, and firefighters were able to keep the fire within the area it started. Occupants evacuated the home before crews arrived.
SFD's special investigations unit is investigating the cause.