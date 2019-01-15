The scars of Saturday morning’s house fire in Sandpoint are still visible; the home a complete loss, the damage reached a car in the driveway.

By the time firefighters arrived Saturday morning, the home was engulfed.

First responders say they found two-year old Andre Hyder inside, dead.

Despite heroic efforts, his father wasn’t able to get to his room in time.

The medical examiner says Andre died of smoke inhalation, a silent killer, according to firefighters.

How you can help the family of 2-year-old boy killed in Sandpoint house fire Two GoFundMe pages have been set up following the tragic death of a Sandpoint boy in a house…

“It’s the smoke going up first and causing the problems,” Kevin Amorebieta said.

Amorebieta is a battalion chief with Selkirk Fire.

He says all families need to have an evacuation plan, not soon, right now.

That includes having a working smoke detector, crawling out of bed and staying low beneath the smoke, and one that parents may have mixed feelings with, sleeping with doors closed.

“If you keep your door closed,” he said, "it does provide that barrier for keeping smoke from coming in.”

And with keeping doors closed, Amorebieta says kids can feel if the door is hot or cold to the touch.

Boy, 2, found dead in Idaho house fire; 2 adults escaped SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Firefighters found a 2-year-old boy dead during a blaze in an Idaho house.

If it’s cool, slowly open and check your surroundings to see if you can make it out safely.

If it’s hot, stay in the room and make your way to a window.

Amorebieta says families need to sit down and make this plan muscle memory.

“Practicing it over and over again so that if it does happen, it's not their very first time, it's like 'ok, I remember doing this with mom and dad’," he added.