SPOKANE, Wash. - Whenever a fire starts, firefighters on the ground decide whether to call in air support, but are typically quick to do so to make sure fires don't get out of hand.
The best case scenario is that an Air Attack plane arrives first, holding a former ground firefighter who can help call the shots and direct aircraft around the fire, essentially acting as an Air Traffic Controller from the sky.
The aircraft that start showing up typically make their drop, and check to see if they're needed again before heading to a body of water. They usually like to have at least one mile of water to scoop.
"Once we get to a water way that we're going to scoop, we need to make sure that the boats there are cleared, so we'll make a low pass over that if there's boat traffic, to try to give the boaters the opportunity to see that we need to go to work," Fire Boss Pilot Keaton Mitchell said.
Sometimes they'll even have the Sheriff get out on the water to help clear boats if needed.
It only takes seconds for the Fire Bosses to scoop more water into small pipes at the bottom of the plane to store until they return to the fire.
With a few different type of aircraft available, they pick and choose strategically.
"If it's a smaller fire that has a close water resource right by that a helicopter can get buckets out of, they're going to probably call a helicopter because it's close and it's not out of control yet. As things get more complex, more aircraft will show up, basically, maybe some fire bosses and then even heavy air tankers," Mitchell said.
They drop water directly on the flames, and retardant just outside the fire to help contain it as it spreads.
They have a lot of tools at their disposal, but can't use any of them if the public gets in the way, specifically by flying drones.
"If a drone is spotted inside the fire traffic area, that seven mile ring, we shut down. It's over, because they have to find out who's operating that drone and get them out of the area because obviously it poses a hazard to us for impacting the airplane," Mitchell said.
These pilots say what they do isn't widely understood.
"My role specifically as a fire boss pilot is to put water where those guys on the ground want it, and what that does, is it either buys them time to get their job done by putting flames down, or changing the humidity or whatever that happens to be, so they can get in there and dig a hand-line around it or put a bulldozer line around it," Mitchell said, reiterating that air support is there to help, but it's really the guys on the ground that ultimately get the job done.
Aside from getting your boat out of their way, and not flying drones near fires or planes, the best thing you can do to help is prevent these fires from starting in the first place.
For a list of ways to practice fire safely every day, click HERE.