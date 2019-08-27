SANDPOINT, Idaho - In the event of a fire, from the time your smoke alarm goes off, you have three to four minutes to get out of your home.
If you can’t find a door or window, your next line of defense is keeping the door to your room, your kid’s room and every other door closed.
“A lot of it is to buy time,” Ethan Colby, an engineer with Selkirk Fire and Rescue said.
Last week, Selkirk firefighters were at a house fire and noticed something they preach.
Keeping the doors closed in every room, both when you go to sleep and leave your home.
Colby said the fire started in a room adjacent to the master bedroom.
The master and the room where the fire started were the only ones that received smoke and fire damage due to doors left open.
The other rooms, he says, were unharmed due to the doors being closed.
“The goal is to prevent fire from having a free path to travel throughout your house,” Colby said.
Colby says if the fire travels down the hallway, the temperature in the hallway can reach up to 2,000 degrees.
But if the door is closed, temperatures inside your room could get up to 200 degrees with minimal smoke.
“It gives you time to find a spot to be safe until we arrive,” Colby said.