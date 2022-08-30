SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighting equipment and personal gear was stolen off of a truck belonging to the Department of Natural Resources, according to Spokane County Fire.
The crew was working on cleaning up the Palisades Fire north of Government Way which sparked last Friday.
Fire crews are asking anyone with information regarding the theft to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
The Palisades Fire burned around 43 acres over the weekend. Officials recently dropped all evacuations but people living in the area were asked to leave their homes over the weekend.
Spokane County Fire said the area will be placed on patrol status by Wednesday as things settle down.