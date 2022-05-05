Firehouse Subs in Spokane celebrates National Nurses Day by offering free subs

SPOKANE, Wash. - May 6 is National Nurses Day and Firehouse Subs is celebrating by offering a free medium sub to all local nurses who are in uniform or can show proper identification.
From 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., nurses can stop by and get their free sub dine-in or take-out. The Spokane address is 7808 north Division street.
“These last two years have been particularly hard on healthcare workers, including our local nurses who continue to work tirelessly on the frontlines," Les Kleinman, Firehouse Subs owner and operator, said. "We look forward to celebrating National Nurses Day and giving back to these dedicated men and women."